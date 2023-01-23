Video
Monday, 23 January, 2023, 1:36 AM
Home Business

AIBL holds annual business development confce

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Business Desk

AIBL holds annual business development confce

The Annual Business Development Conference 2023 of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited was held at Sheraton, Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.
Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Salim Rahman inaugurated the conference as the Chief Guest. The meeting was presided by Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury.
Vice Chairman of the Board Alhajj Abu Naser Mohammad Yeahea, Executive Committee Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu, Executive Committee Vice Chairman Md. Abdus Salam, Risk Management Committee Chairman Badiur Rahman, Members Alhajj Nazmul Ahsan Khaled, Alhajj Ahamedul Hoque, Alhajj Engr. Kh. Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, Alhajj Md. Anowar Hossain, Alhajj Nasir Uddin, Alhajj Md. Rafiqul Islam, Alhajj Md. Abdul Hamid Mia were present in the meeting.
Among others Additional Managing Director S. M. Jaffar Deputy Managing Director Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Abdullah Al Mamun, Md. Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Zonal Head, Senior Executives of Head Office and managers of 208 branches of the Bank participated the conference.
According to the un-audited accounts, total deposit of the Bank stood at Tk. 42,127 Crore after the end of year 2022. At the same period the Bank invested Tk. 41,507 Crore. Import and export of the Bank were Tk. 30,043 Crore and Tk. 18,107 Crore respectively.


« PreviousNext »

