

Square Food Beverage holds annual sales confce

Group Chairman Samuel S Chowdhury, Managing Director Anjan Chowdhury, Chief Operating Officer Parvez Saiful Islam, Chief Financing Officer Abdullah Al Jabed attended the event.

As a world-class food manufacturer, Square Food and Beverage has earned the trust of people both inside and outside the country through its leading brands -- Radhuni, Ruchi, Chashi, Chopstick, and Aaram.

Currently, the company is exporting food products to more than 30 countries across the world.

At the conference, Group Chairman Samuel S Chowdhury emphasised adding new products to the product line and expanding the international market.

Managing Director Anjan Chowdhury handed over the "Performer of the Year" awards to the best performers.



















