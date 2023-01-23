Video
Home Business

Brazil, Argentina to begin preparations for common currency

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Jan 22: Brazil and Argentina will announce this week that they are starting preparatory work on a common currency, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The plan, set to be discussed at a summit in Buenos Aires this week, will focus on how a new currency which Brazil suggests calling the "sur" (south) could boost regional trade and reduce reliance on the US dollar, FT reported citing officials.
"There will be... a decision to start studying the parameters needed for a common currency, which includes everything from fiscal issues to the size of the economy and the role of central banks," Argentina's economy minister Sergio Massa told the Financial Times.
Politicians from both countries have discussed the idea already in 2019, but met with pushback from Brazil's central bank at the time.    Reuters


