LankaBangla Foundation distributes blankets in Faridpur

With the aim to protect the cold affected people of Faridpur district from the severity of winter, LankaBangla Foundation in collaboration with Prothom Alo Bondhusabha, Faridpur District Branch took the initiative to organize a winter blankets distribution programme at North Channel Union Char Area and an Orphanage in Faridpur Sadar recently, says a press release.LankaBangla Finance Ltd's Faridpur Branch Manager Md. Amir Hamja Nerob and Faridpur Sadar North Channel Union Chairman Md. Mostakuzzaman (Mostak) distributed the winter blankets among the cold stricken people.During the distribution programme, Prothom Alo Bondhusabha's Advertisement Sales Associate, Faridpur Manik Kumar Kundu and LankaBangla Finance's Faridpur Branch Relationship Manager Md. Elias Parvez Rana along with other senior officials of the mentioned organizations and other dignitaries of the area were also present.