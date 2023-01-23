

Gender-gap cut a must to ensure 100pc financial inclusion by 2026

The half day long workshop on 'Gender Responsive Financial Services' was held o at BIBM Auditorium on Saturday, says a press release.

The workshop was organized by BIBM & Centre for Research & Development (CRD) as part of a project which is aligned with the national goal of attaining financial inclusion of 100% adult population by 2026 as part of the National Inclusion Strategy (NFISB). The objective of the workshop is to identify the challenges of gender gap in financial inclusion. In order to ensure the sustainable development, it is important that financial service providers should be more gender sensitive in providing to their products. Participants of the workshop expressed the financial literacy and awareness of the service recipients as major challenges.

Dr. Md. Mokhlesur Rahman, CEO, CRD delivered a pictorial presentation on the project. Dr. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib, Professor (selection grade) & Team Leader, BIBM-CRD Study Team presented background note at the workshop. Professor Md. Nehal Ahmed, Member, BIBM-CRD Study Team delivered welcome speech. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Director General, BIBM & Advisor, BIBM-CRD Study Team inaugurated the workshop.

A total of 80 Participants including senior executives MFIs,MFS academicians, media representatives, faculty members of BIBM took part in the program. Dr. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib, Professor (Selection Grade) of BIBM chaired the moderated discussion.





















Experts of a workshop opined in favor of gender gap minimization through financial inclusion to ensure attaining goals of NFIS-B and vision 2041.The half day long workshop on 'Gender Responsive Financial Services' was held o at BIBM Auditorium on Saturday, says a press release.The workshop was organized by BIBM & Centre for Research & Development (CRD) as part of a project which is aligned with the national goal of attaining financial inclusion of 100% adult population by 2026 as part of the National Inclusion Strategy (NFISB). The objective of the workshop is to identify the challenges of gender gap in financial inclusion. In order to ensure the sustainable development, it is important that financial service providers should be more gender sensitive in providing to their products. Participants of the workshop expressed the financial literacy and awareness of the service recipients as major challenges.Dr. Md. Mokhlesur Rahman, CEO, CRD delivered a pictorial presentation on the project. Dr. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib, Professor (selection grade) & Team Leader, BIBM-CRD Study Team presented background note at the workshop. Professor Md. Nehal Ahmed, Member, BIBM-CRD Study Team delivered welcome speech. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Director General, BIBM & Advisor, BIBM-CRD Study Team inaugurated the workshop.A total of 80 Participants including senior executives MFIs,MFS academicians, media representatives, faculty members of BIBM took part in the program. Dr. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib, Professor (Selection Grade) of BIBM chaired the moderated discussion.