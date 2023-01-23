Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 January, 2023, 1:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Gender-gap cut a must to ensure 100pc financial inclusion by 2026

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

Gender-gap cut a must to ensure 100pc financial inclusion by 2026

Gender-gap cut a must to ensure 100pc financial inclusion by 2026

Experts of a workshop opined in favor of gender gap minimization through financial inclusion to ensure attaining goals of NFIS-B and vision 2041.
The half day long workshop on 'Gender Responsive Financial Services' was held o at BIBM Auditorium on Saturday, says a press release.
The workshop was organized by BIBM & Centre for Research & Development (CRD) as part of a project which is aligned with the national goal of attaining financial inclusion of 100% adult population by 2026 as part of the National Inclusion Strategy (NFISB). The objective of the workshop is to identify the challenges of gender gap in financial inclusion. In order to ensure the sustainable development, it is important that financial service providers should be more gender sensitive in providing to their products. Participants of the workshop expressed the financial literacy and awareness of the service recipients as major challenges.
Dr. Md. Mokhlesur Rahman, CEO, CRD delivered a pictorial presentation on the project. Dr. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib, Professor (selection grade) & Team Leader, BIBM-CRD Study Team presented background note at the workshop. Professor Md. Nehal Ahmed, Member, BIBM-CRD Study Team delivered welcome speech. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Director General, BIBM & Advisor, BIBM-CRD Study Team inaugurated the workshop.
A total of 80 Participants including senior executives MFIs,MFS academicians, media representatives, faculty members of BIBM took part in the program. Dr. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib, Professor (Selection Grade) of BIBM chaired the moderated discussion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank inks agreement with BB
GIB holds annual managers conference
US media rocked by layoffs amid economic gloom
Stocks decline on selling pressure
BGMEA University starts journey in Chattogram
SIBL holds agent banking conference
Padma Bank gets new COO
‘Steps taken to beef up stocks of essentials before Ramadan’


Latest News
WB has growing dynamic relationship with Bangladesh: Trotsenburg
Kamal seeks WB support to attain development goals
Govt working to build developed nation mainstreaming women: PM
People want fall of BNP's leadership: Quader
People will show us ways of defeating monster: Mirza Fakhrul
Shipments for Rooppur plant arrive at Mongla port
Presidential election: CEC seeks appointment to meet Speaker
Student killed being hit by minibus, road blocked for hours in capital
Bill placed in JS for raising power, gas prices by govt unilaterally
Unidentified youth stabbed dead in Dhaka
Most Read News
Petition to register case against DB chief, 9 others rejected
Man held with 25kg hemp in Kurigram
Guard killed in accident, RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning Quran in Sweden
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
Presidential election by February 23
Doctors can do private practice in govt hospitals from March: Minister
AL withdraws suspension ban on Gazipur mayor Jahangir
3 friends crushed under train in B'baria, one dies on spot
Dhaka urges Moscow to send materials by non-sanctioned ships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft