

HSBC launches 1-year Master course on apparels in AUW HSBC launches 1-year Master course on apparels in AUW

Funded by HSBC's philanthropic support the programme will be guided by a global Academic Committee chaired by Dr. Dipak C Jain, former Dean of the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University (who also served as Dean of INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France).

The Masters Programme will prepare young female professionals with expertise in fashion, merchandising, supply chain management, brand management, and occupational health and safety issues. It is intended to help the burgeoning apparel industry induct more female talent in management roles.

The programme was launched at a prestigious event titled, 'HSBC-AUW School of Apparel: Leading the Future of Fashion' at the Radission Blu Chattogram Bay View Hotel was attended by top dignitaries from Government, Regulators, Business and International Leaders.

Bangladesh Education Minister and AUW Board of Trustees (BoT) Dr. Dipu Moni graced the event sending her thoughtful remarks through a video message.

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, Deputy Minister Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP, HSBC South and Southeast Asia Commercial Banking Head Amanda Murphy, AUW Founder Kamal Ahmad, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, former Prime Minister of Denmark Poul Nyrup Rasmussen, US Department of States Senior Official Katrina Fotovat, The Daily Star (Bangladesh) Editor and Publisher Mahfuz Anam, AUW Vice Chancellor Dr Rubana Huq and HSBC Bangladesh CEO Md Mahbub ur Rahman attended the occasion.

Rubana Huq expressed her hope saying, "Today, the Apparel industry in Bangladesh needs a homegrown talent pool, which will service the needs of the sector. Therefore, in order to prepare cohorts ready to take on the challenge of employability in Bangladesh, AUW is happy to launch the School of Apparel and with HSBC Bangladesh.

Amanda Murphy said: "We are proud to partner with the Asian University for Women to launch the HSBC-AUW School of Apparel and the Masters programme, equipping future talent with the expertise to drive continued innovation in Bangladesh's largest export industry. Importantly, this programme supports the professional and leadership development of women, providing better access to opportunities through inclusion and fostering the long-term growth for Bangladesh and its communities."

The programme aims to create a pool of trained women management graduates to lead businesses in the apparel sector. Under the programme, 13 courses will be offered to students of AUW and 50 students will be enrolled in the inaugural year. HSBC will help set up the school including design Mac labs, provide support for curriculum and faculty, IT and class infrastructure and education materials.





















