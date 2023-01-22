

Lifting of US sanctions on RAB on cards



However, Home Minister�s statement came based on a recent meeting between Donald LU, the US Assistant Secretary (South and Middle Asia) on his recent visit to Bangladesh and our Foreign Minister following positive discussions on the RAB issue.



Donald Lu�s remark- the number of extrajudicial killings has dropped unexpectedly and it�s a very good job, we believe indicates that the US is keeping a sharp eye on the progress of RAB�s activities.



Needs be mentioned, On December 10 in 2021, the US applied sanctions on Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and numerous current and former officers on charge of human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings.



We believe, the envoy�s remark reflects US government�s attitude towards RAB. Such a change in the attitude of US administration towards RAB not only implies the paramilitary force�s unprecedented improvement in restoring its image, also signals overall human rights situation in the country to have significantly improved.



While we take the US delegation�s remark, �The way we are going forward is a right track� to have reflected the global super power�s satisfaction on overall situation of the country, we also like to remind it that bilateral ties between Bangladesh and the US are wide ranging and have historical roots. The US is the single largest export destination for Bangladesh with shipments amounting to nearly $7bn, some 90 percent of which is ready-made garments (RMG). Moreover, we also believe that the United States will not demean the regional importance of Bangladesh in the Indo-Pacific area in the context of current geo-politics.



While we don�t deny that some isolated incidents of human rights violations took place during the law enforcement�s drive against criminal activities, we also like to put into US�s notice that curbing militancy and extremism in Bangladesh since current government�s assuming power 14 years back was largely possible due to RAB�s professional commitment and efficiency. United States must acknowledge the fact that RAB has been relentlessly working to implement the government�s zero tolerance policy tuned to US agenda of War on Terror.



Obviously, as a signatory to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Bangladesh always respects US�s long tradition of putting human rights at the heart of its foreign policy.



We believe that human rights, democracy and rule of law are intertwined. We also urge the Bangladesh government to take seriously into account the sentiment of US and international human rights bodies including the Western friends with whom it shares bilateral ties on various grounds. This is high time RAB proved that the main purpose of law is not to intimidate but to judge and guide also. A news report recently published in this daily citing our Home Minister�s optimism about possible lifting of US sanction on country�s elite force RAB is reassuring.However, Home Minister�s statement came based on a recent meeting between Donald LU, the US Assistant Secretary (South and Middle Asia) on his recent visit to Bangladesh and our Foreign Minister following positive discussions on the RAB issue.Donald Lu�s remark- the number of extrajudicial killings has dropped unexpectedly and it�s a very good job, we believe indicates that the US is keeping a sharp eye on the progress of RAB�s activities.Needs be mentioned, On December 10 in 2021, the US applied sanctions on Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and numerous current and former officers on charge of human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings.We believe, the envoy�s remark reflects US government�s attitude towards RAB. Such a change in the attitude of US administration towards RAB not only implies the paramilitary force�s unprecedented improvement in restoring its image, also signals overall human rights situation in the country to have significantly improved.While we take the US delegation�s remark, �The way we are going forward is a right track� to have reflected the global super power�s satisfaction on overall situation of the country, we also like to remind it that bilateral ties between Bangladesh and the US are wide ranging and have historical roots. The US is the single largest export destination for Bangladesh with shipments amounting to nearly $7bn, some 90 percent of which is ready-made garments (RMG). Moreover, we also believe that the United States will not demean the regional importance of Bangladesh in the Indo-Pacific area in the context of current geo-politics.While we don�t deny that some isolated incidents of human rights violations took place during the law enforcement�s drive against criminal activities, we also like to put into US�s notice that curbing militancy and extremism in Bangladesh since current government�s assuming power 14 years back was largely possible due to RAB�s professional commitment and efficiency. United States must acknowledge the fact that RAB has been relentlessly working to implement the government�s zero tolerance policy tuned to US agenda of War on Terror.Obviously, as a signatory to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Bangladesh always respects US�s long tradition of putting human rights at the heart of its foreign policy.We believe that human rights, democracy and rule of law are intertwined. We also urge the Bangladesh government to take seriously into account the sentiment of US and international human rights bodies including the Western friends with whom it shares bilateral ties on various grounds. This is high time RAB proved that the main purpose of law is not to intimidate but to judge and guide also.