Sunday, 22 January, 2023, 12:31 PM
Home Op-Ed

Career counseling

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
I am a student and at this age, I have to make an important decision about my future career. I have to decide whether I want to opt for pre-engineering, pre-medical or commerce.

The students of my age are not mature enough to analyse their career and make such a life-changing decision, therefore most of us look for guidance from our relatives or search it online, which is fruitless as it creates more confusion. Thus the absence of career counsellors is felt by students, as career counsellors play a significant role in high schools, as they aid parents as well as students.

They help in assessing students' academic interest, and also suggest the best-possible career, with good scope to grow and job vacancies, thus enabling them to choose the right subjects in terms of capability, prospects, respect and self-contentment. The higher authorities should pay attention to this problem and there should be career-counselling departments in schools and colleges.

Merina Afroz
Narshingdi


