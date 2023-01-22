Skill development of our students from early stage a must

In typical educational and social settings, students tend to show classic in-group/out-group behaviours. In general, most students are comfortable interacting with people, behaviours, and ideas that they are familiar with, and react with fear and apprehension when faced with the unfamiliar. Culturally responsive instruction can help students that differences in viewpoint and culture are meant to be cherished and appreciated, not judged and feared.Diversity is a conglomeration of our distinctions that influence how we perceive the world, how we think, and how we approach problems. Diversity also refers to the acceptance, value, and recognition of differences based on sexual orientation, gender, age, race, religion, and ethnicity.



However, diversity is not only a trendy word, either. The dynamic and colorful environment that our societies and neighborhoods are transformed into is described. Globalization, which is connecting us and bringing the world closer together every day, is what is driving it. As a result, it is more crucial than ever to comprehend, appreciate, and work through our differences. This necessitates acquiring a variety of life skills, such as effective communication, problem-solving abilities, teamwork, and cultural sensitivity. Kids must acquire these abilities at a young age for them to interact well with variety. In general, embracing diversity entails encouraging the desegregation, integration, and inclusion of women and underrepresented groups in a group as well as expanding career, business, and educational opportunities.Because of the diverse range of cultures and customs present here, the United States is referred to as a melting pot. Even while we value diversity, students sometimes do not receive the best education possible because of it.



However, studies have demonstrated that actively promoting diversity advocacy and early student exposure to it is necessary. We frequently believe that young infants are colorblind to distinctions, according to Rodolfo Mendoza-Denton, a social psychologist at the University of California, we are reluctant to point out differences for fear that doing so will foster bias. But several studies have revealed that children as early as 6 months can distinguish between people based on their ethnicity and gender. Toddlers begin to analyze racial differences in behavior around the age of two. Although studies have shown that toddlers do not act on observable inequalities, they do notice and reason about differences throughout this age. Children begin to demonstrate preferences for their race at about age 5. Young children give specific importance to race, culture, and other aspects of diversity through daily encounters and observations of others' remarks, verbal, and nonverbal behaviors. By the end of preschool, these insights influence behavior.



Even though children as young as six months can inadvertently notice these disparities, they are not yet old enough to have opinions about them. Early childhood education, however, provides a platform for these discussions and shapes young minds to approach these subjects in a good and open manner. Early in life, children are sensitive and are still learning right from wrong. You may assist children in understanding, accepting, respecting, and appreciating differences between people as their instructors. They'll gradually develop the skills necessary to build their own opinions, sentiments, and attitudes toward those who might be entirely different from them. Children who are exposed to different ways of living eventually develop compassion, generosity, open-mindedness, and empathy. They also learn how to treat others with respect, no matter what their background may be. They gain more self-confidence and a more positive self-image by celebrating these differences.



Also, there are some culturally responsive teaching strategies for educators to overcome human nature�s fear of the unknown. Firstly, activate students� prior knowledge, according to Childers-McKee, students have a wide range of experiences when they enter the classroom.When participating in group discussions, students should be encouraged to use their prior knowledge as a foundation for their contributions.One illustration of this is adopting a new strategy when teaching literature in the classroom. Secondly, reconsider classroom setup that refers to checking the quantity and quality of the classroom library's book selection. Do they have writers of different races? Is there a presence of the others community? What kind of families are in the books? Are they suburban or urban? Think about classroom posters and bulletin boards in addition to the school library. These are all simple adjustments educators can apply to the classroom to make it more culturally sensitive, according to Childers-McKee. Thirdly, build relationships, according to Childers-McKee, not all students desire to learn from all professors because some of them don't treat them with respect. To make sure that students feel appreciated, valued, and seen for who they are, teachers must make an effort to develop relationships with their classes. Building those connections enables students to develop a sense of community in the classroom and with one another, which is crucial, according to her.Also, teachers have a special ability to change the lives of their students. The use of intelligent, inclusive instruction can benefit kids in ways that go well beyond what happens in the classroom.Implementing culturally sensitive teaching methods is the first step toward making real changes in the educational system. Getting an advanced degree is one approach to acquiring the information and abilities required to lead your business toward good change on a broader scale.



The idea of diversity may be expressed in many different ways and is present in many facets of our lives. We are all born into this diverse planet with its various distinctions in terms of religion, gender, culture, family structures, and physical capabilities. For years, we have believed that if we do not discuss our differences with students, they will grow up with positive attitudes toward them. On this note, finally, it can be said thatstudents should be exposed to many cultures to ensure a child's foundation through language development, social skills, and acceptance of different customsfrom a young age. If they can do that, only then they will be able to learn to embrace diversity.





- Harun Ar Rashid Mamun is a Fellow of Teach For Bangladesh and Md Moin Uddin Erfan is a member of Social Research Group (SRG), Cumilla, Bangladesh



