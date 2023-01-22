Export trade and transport documents

Movement of physical goods is facilitated by carrier companies like shipping lines, airlines, tracks, railways and so on. Basically transportations are executed through three ways - sea, air and road. In international trade, goods are moved by careers operating thereon. There are different names such as unimodal, multimodal, intermodal used in international trade. In addition to carrier companies, freight forwarders are a player in international trade.





Freight charges are, in international trade, payable either by exporters or by importers. For shipments under CFR (cost and freight) incoterms, exporters pay freight charges from warehouse to port of discharge. Importers pay transportation charges from named places to their warehouses for shipments under FOB (free on board) or similar incoterms. Exporters control freights in case the shipments are made on CFR terms but freight is under control of importers in case of shipments on FOB terms.





In respect of international trade of Bangladesh, exports are executed on FOB terms and CFR terms are used in import trade mostly. As a result, foreign importers and foreign exporters control freight arrangements against their transactions with Bangladesh. Transport documents like airway bill, bill of lading, etc. are vital in international trade for delivery of goods at destinations. Trade transactions are involved in payments, mis-delivery of goods may lead to lose of foreign currencies. Taking this point in consideration, foreign exchange regulations of the country requires bill of lading for sea transport to be issued to the order of exporters banks in Bangladesh. Banks need to endorse transport documents to the order of their foreign correspondents abroad, they will not make any blank endorsement or endorse it to the order of the consignee unless they have obtained specific or general approval from central bank. In case of air shipments, air way bills need to be drawn to the order of a bank in the country of import nominated by exporters banks and delivered to authorized representatives of Bangladeshi banks.





There are exceptions of the regulations. Type A industries (foreign owned) of specialized zones like Bangladesh Export Processing Zones, Bangladesh Economic Zones, Bangladesh Hi-tech Parks need not to follow the instructions. Transport documents are allowed to be issued in favor of importers abroad. Such arrangements to issue transport documents in favor of importers abroad are available for exports from non-specialized zone areas if full payment against relative exports has been received in advance. Regulations for issuance of transport documents to the order of relevant banks are not applicable for exports from Bangladesh under open account credit terms against foreign payment guarantees.





As said earlier, our export is executed on FOB terms for which shipping management is controlled by importers. To carry goods, they appoint freight forwarders which give transport solution to importers. In the letters of credit or sales contracts, freight forwarders are nominated specifically. Exporters arrange shipments through the nominated forwarders. On receipt of goods from exporters, freight forwarders issue transport documents known as house bill of landing or house air way bills in support of shipments. These documents are prepared to the order of designated banks. The shipments are loaded to shipping lines or airlines based on transport mode. Shipping lines or airlines issue bills of lading or air way bills which should be issued in accordance with foreign exchange regulations. But these are reported to have been issued in the name of local freight forwarders, consigned to their counterparts abroad. As such, without endorsement on forwarder issued documents, by banks, shipments can be released at destinations to importers on the basis of careers documents. This may create non-realization of export proceeds.





Whatever risk prevails, practices cannot be ignored. Rather practice turns into regulatory framework in the long run. Insider information says that there are many cases of non-payments due to release of goods for documents issued by shipping companies in favor of freight forwarders. Transport documents need to be prepared by carrier companies in accordance foreign exchange regulations but situation is different. They do not receive goods from exporters. Shipment forwarding activities are executed at customs points. Transport documents are issued at carrier points. They issue the documents in favor of parties from which shipments are received. Here parties are freight forwarders, exporters are not in the screen at thatpoint. No regulatory supervision seems to be workable at this stage with regards to issuance of transport documents.





In accordance with practice framework, carrier companies receive shipments from freight forwarders. The transport documents issued by them are known as contracts of carriage between carrier companies and freight forwarders for which these are issued in their favor. This leads shipments to be controlled by forwarders. As stated earlier that FOB shipments are carried by nominated freight forwarders. As such, there is every possibility to deliver the shipments to importers without endorsement on the documents like house bill of lading issued by freight forwarders. So, the delivery depends on self-regulations practiced by freight forwarders. In case of non-compliance at their end, exporters will face problems to repatriate export proceeds.





Regulations require export proceeds to be repatriated within four months from the date of shipments for which exporters make a declaration. This means that exporters are responsible to repatriate export proceeds, with regulatory instructions to be complied with by banks. Despite, banks are in risk in most export transactions since their finance is involved in the transactions. Non-realization of export proceeds will lead their pre-shipment finance to face dangers. Hence, they need protection of their financing activities for which they should play roles. Whatever importers impose conditions on exporters, banks need shipments to be delivered in a legitimate way through endorsement of trade documents by them. In this case, they may require transport documents to be issued by carrier companies in their favor. Whatever the shipping arrangements like loading of shipments in a container used by different shipments, multimodal shipments, etc. are made, carrier companies need to be made responsible for transport documents to be issued in favor of banks. Documents issued by freight forwarders should also be in the same way. This process can give safeguards to banks since carrier companies at destinations, without endorsement by banks, cannot release goods. Banks need to endorse two transport documents carriers and forwarders. The practice may be opposed by freight forwarders on the excuse of two title documents - carriers and forwarders. But this is the best safeguard for banks to realize their pre-shipment finance. However, banks may allow carrier companies to issue transport documents in favour of forwarders if they are in comfortable position. There should be a uniform instruction note to be designed under regulatory framework. Banks will issue this note instructing carrier companies to whose order transport documents will be issued.



If exports are executed without bank finance, exporters can decide in this regards. In this case, they will give undertaking to banks. Based on the undertaking comfortable to banks, they will issue uniform regulatory note to carrier companies for making transport documents.



Central bank should issue guidance note to carrier companies for compliance of the instructions contained in the uniform regulatory note, with regulatory risks associated in case of non-compliance. The regulatory instructions with regards to issuance of transport documents need to be transparent so as to stop hide-seek game played by freight forwarders and carrier companies. Relevant regulators can think of it.



- The writer is contributor




























