Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 January, 2023, 12:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Power cut hits Khulna as Rampal plant stops over coal crisis

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

KHULNA, Jan 21: Khulna division has been experiencing acute load shedding even in the winter due to suspension of power production at Rampal Power Plant amid shortage of coal caused by the dollar crisis.
The production came to a halt on January 14, only after 27 days the coal-fired plant in Bagerhat started electricity generation by adding 660MW of electricity to the national grid produced from its first unit.
Khulna West Zone Power Distribution Company (WZPDC), which distributes power in Khulna and Barishal region, authorities have been struggling to meet the electricity demand although the demand for electricity comes to half in the winter.
On Thursday, the Khulna region experienced 24 MW load shedding in off-peak hours while during peak hours it was four MW. On Friday, the load shedding was 5 MW while the residents of different areas in the city experienced power outages, officials said.     
Anwarul Azim, deputy manager of Bangladesh-India Partnership Power Company Ltd (BCPCL), said import of coal was suspended due to the crisis of US dollar that cut production by half on January 14.
BCPCL is a joint venture of the Chinese firm China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation (CMC) and Bangladeshi state-owned North-West Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (NWPGCL).
Rampal Power plant's Unit-1 has a capacity of producing  660MW of electricity . Before suspension of production, its Unit-1 used to produce 560-570 MW.
Of this, 400MW was added to the national grid via Aminbazar-Gopalganj transmission line and 260MW was added to Khulna-Bagerhat.
Around 5,000 tonnes of coal are needed for the operation of the power plant and all are imported from Indonesia but due to the dollar crisis the import of coal was suspended.
Anwarul Azim said banks did not allow opening of Letter of Credit (LC) for importing coal due to the dollar crisis.
"Already, a coal-carrying vessel from Indonesia is ready to leave for Bangladesh but we are trying our best to import coal. We hope the problem will be resolved soon," he added.      UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Power cut hits Khulna as Rampal plant stops over coal crisis
Ex-college principal hacked to death in Patgram
2nd phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat today
RAB man among 3 held for kidnapping attempt
China says Covid outbreak has infected 80pc of population
PM to open construction works Jan 26
Ekushey Book Fair preparation on high gear
Fleeing country in containers  is frequent


Latest News
Security guard killed in accident, RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway
Youth commits suicide in Jashore
Kurigram AL leader relieved from party post over assaulting headmaster
3 teenage friends crushed under train in B'baria, one dies on spot
AL withdraws suspension ban on Gazipur mayor Jahangir
Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world this morning
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
Aldrin, 2nd man on the Moon, marries on 93rd birthday
Student killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Woman killed in Noakhali road accident
Most Read News
Student killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Bid to abduct 2 people on flyover: RAB man among three arrested
Govt's coffer is empty, employees won't get salaries: Gayeshwar
PCIU Spring 2023 Orientation held in Chattogram
No anti-Islamic content in new textbook: Dipu Moni
Philippine bank appeals US court loss to Bangladesh
2nd phase of Ijtema: Four die in one day
Traffic movement on few roads to remain closed for Sunday
Cost of living in Dhaka increased by 11.08 percent in 2022: CAB
Journalist Biplab Zaman found dead in his flat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft