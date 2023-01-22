Video
Sunday, 22 January, 2023
Ex-college principal hacked to death in Patgram

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent


LALMONIRHAT, Jan 21: A former college principal was allegedly hacked to death by unidentified miscreants in Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat district on Friday night.
The victim M Wazed Ali was a former principal of Patgram Women's College,

and also the deputy commander of the district Freedom Fighters' Council and a member of the upazila unit Awami League. He was the younger brother of late Abed Ali, a former MP of Lalmonirhat-1.
Omar Farooq, Officer-in-Charge of Patgram Police Station, said the incident occurred in New Purbapara area of the upazila around 10:30pm on Friday when he reached in front of his house and unidentified criminals hacked him with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.
Hearing scream, locals rescued Wazed Ali and took him to Upazila Health Complex where he succumbed to his injuries.


