Sunday, 22 January, 2023, 12:27 PM
2nd phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat today

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

The second phase of Bishwa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of the Muslims, will end with Akheri Munajat (final prayers) today.
Thousands of devotees took part in the second phase of Ijtema which began on the bank of the Turag River at Tongi, on the outskirts of the city, in the early hours of January 20.
The Ijtema started with 'Aam Bayan' (general sermons) by noted Islamic scholars after Fazr prayers on the day.
India's Maulana Yakub Shihani Nizamuddin started the second day of the second phase with a speech after Fajr prayers

2nd phase of Ijtema
while Maulana Monir bin Yusuf immediately translated it into Bengali.
Baad Zohar was recited by Maulana Omar Turki. Maulana Ilyas Bin Saad recited Bad Asr and Mufti Osama Islam translated it in Bengali.
Maulana Omar Turki recited after Zuhr prayers on the same day and Maulana Ilyas Bin Saad delivered his speech after Asr prayers.
Mufti Osama Islam translated it into Bengali. Maulana Abdus Sattar Nizamuddin delivered sermon after Maghrib prayers while Mufti Zia bin Qasim translated it into Bengali.
In the second phase, more than 7,500 foreign guests from 61 countries, including Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, Qatar, Jordan, Malaysia, Indonesia, attended the Ijtema. This year, dowry-free weddings have also been held at Ijtema venue. Meanwhile, five devotees died due to their physical illness at the Ijtema venue.    BSS


