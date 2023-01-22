Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 January, 2023, 12:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

RAB man among 3 held for kidnapping attempt

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Banani police have arrested three people, including a member of the Rapid Action Battalion, for attempting to kidnap a travel agency proprietor and his nephew.
Confirming the arrest, the Banani Police Station chief Noor-E-Azam Mia said the trio was arrested in connection with a kidnapping attempt on the Mohakhali flyover on Saturday. He did not give further details.
One of the perpetrators was identified as Joy by television channel Jamuna TV, which was able to grab some footage of the incident.
The footage was shot while a team of the television station was coincidentally crossing the spot, the channel reported.
The footage showed two handcuffed men, identified as Shahidul Islam and his nephew Riaz, yelling for help around 2 am as some people in RAB vests were assaulting them.
Shahidul later told the TV channel that four men identifying themselves as RAB personnel were attempting to detain them by flashing guns, claiming they were acting on a tip-off that Shahidul and Riaz were members of a gold smuggling racket.
"When I asked them to search us before making the arrest, the men posing as RAB men started hurling abuses at us and threatened and handcuffed us. That's when I became suspicious and started      
yelling for help," he said.
Another man in a different car crossing the spot heard Shahidul's cry for help and called 999 for police assistance.
The RAB men attempted to flee the spot when an off-duty police member on his motorcycle arrived at the scene.
The police member, who has identified himself as Sakib, said he saw three men wearing RAB vests flee the scene.
"Two of the men in RAB vests dropped their guns and ran away as soon as they saw me approaching," he said.
The account of the fourth man involved in the kidnapping attempt was unclear.
After hearing the commotion, a mob gathered at the scene and managed to nab Joy.
Joy, who claimed that he acts as an undercover informant for the elite law enforcement agency, said that a RAB personnel named Momin asked him for his assistance to carry out "this operation".
Later, a team from Bannai Police Station arrived at the scene and seized the handgun left by one of the perpetrators.
    bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Power cut hits Khulna as Rampal plant stops over coal crisis
Ex-college principal hacked to death in Patgram
2nd phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat today
RAB man among 3 held for kidnapping attempt
China says Covid outbreak has infected 80pc of population
PM to open construction works Jan 26
Ekushey Book Fair preparation on high gear
Fleeing country in containers  is frequent


Latest News
Security guard killed in accident, RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway
Fugitive convict held in Bogura
Youth commits suicide in Jashore
Kurigram AL leader relieved from party post over assaulting headmaster
3 teenage friends crushed under train in B'baria, one dies on spot
AL withdraws suspension ban on Gazipur mayor Jahangir
Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world this morning
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
Aldrin, 2nd man on the Moon, marries on 93rd birthday
Student killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Most Read News
Student killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Bid to abduct 2 people on flyover: RAB man among three arrested
Govt's coffer is empty, employees won't get salaries: Gayeshwar
PCIU Spring 2023 Orientation held in Chattogram
No anti-Islamic content in new textbook: Dipu Moni
Philippine bank appeals US court loss to Bangladesh
2nd phase of Ijtema: Four die in one day
Traffic movement on few roads to remain closed for Sunday
Cost of living in Dhaka increased by 11.08 percent in 2022: CAB
Journalist Biplab Zaman found dead in his flat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft