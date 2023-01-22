

Ekushey Book Fair preparation on high gear

Scores of carpenters were seen erecting book stalls, driving nails into wooden boards between hardboard pillars and putting up roofs



on the stalls on Sunday.

Till now, they have made tin-fencing around the fair-ground in the historic Suhrawardy Udyan.

Several workers said they have started working on the Udyan since the first week of this month.

The workers hoped that they would finish making stalls within a week, which will give two to three days for the publishing houses to set up their stalls with a plethora of books, before the beginning of the fair on February 1.

Near the western gate of the Suhrawardy Udyan, adjacent to the TSC of Dhaka University (DU), Saiful Islam was seen assisting his co-workers who were on top of an under-construction stall, by handing them necessary materials from the ground.

Saiful told the Daily Observer that the stalls will be more striking once they complete their assigned works and paint the stalls in different colours.

Another busy bee named Mossaraf Hossain who was cutting bamboos as per specific measurements for the stalls, said that high officials regularly visit the grounds.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid also visited the fair grounds and expressed satisfaction over the ground-works on Sunday.













