Fleeing country in containers  is frequent

CHATTOGRAM Jan 21: Leaving country by the Bangladeshi residents hiding in a container to foreign countries has now become a regular practice.

According to a reliable source related with Shipping Circle told the Daily Observer that such types of leaving in containers from Chattogram Port had happened over nine times during the last 13 years.

Of them two people had died. However seven others had been returned to country live,

sources said.

The first of such an occurrence took place in December 7 in 2010. On this day, One fruit vendor Muhammad Ripon flew to Malaysia hiding in a container on board of MV Marks Wilmington. He was dropped from the ship in Africa for refusal of Malaysian government for his entrance.

He was later on returned to Bangladesh on January 15 in 2011.

In another such an incident two Port workers named Deen Islam and Al Amin slept in an empty container and had been taken to Singapore on board MV Hansa Calidonia in 9 April in 2011 last. Of them Al Amin was found dead while Deen Islam was alive. In the same year, one Akhtar Ali had been detained by the sailors while he had been trying to flee on Board MV Tumpa Bay on April 26.

In 2016, One Rehan Hussain of Munshiganj had been rescued alive from an empty container on board a ship MV Sinner Bottom at Indian Port of Bishakahpattam on October 19. The security employees of Chattogram Port detained a worker identified as Babul Tripura from an UK bound ship on July 31 in 2017 last.

In the latest incident a boy aged about 15 years was found in a cargo container in Port Klang of Malaysia on January 17 calls himself Fahim and he could be Bangladeshi or Rohingya.

He was found in a weak state. Then the boy was sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang and reported to be in stable condition.

The Malaysian police said an investigation found that the MV Integra had left Chattogram on January 12 and arrived at Westports on 17 instant.

Police said the boy told authorities he was playing in a container with friends but found himself locked inside. The case has been referred to the immigration department to send him home using the same cargo ship.

When the ship reached the outer area of Port Klang, the crew heard a human voice coming from inside the container. The Continental Traders (BD) Limited, is the Bangladeshi agent of the ship.

The empty container was taken to Chattogram port from the depot of Nemsan Container Limited in Chattogram and then to the ship.

The Reliance Shipping-owned depot is located in the North Sonaichhari area of Kumira in Sitakunda upazila.

Integra, the ship, left Chattogram port with 1,337 containers, including empty ones, on January 12 and reached the outer anchorage of Port Klang on January 16.

But when the vessel was waiting for a berth, crewmembers heard a voice and bangs from a container.

Failing to identify the exact container, the captain informed the Port Klang authority, the ship's local and Bangladeshi agents, and Marine Police.

According to CPA sources, the boy is returning to country by the same vessel and he was identified as Fahim aged 15 years.

Omar Faruk, secretary at Chattogram Port Authority, told that the container was from the Nemsan depot, but the boy's claims cannot be confirmed without investigation.

"We have not been informed about this yet from Port Klang in Malaysia.

We will start an investigation when informed."

He also said that a total of three cases have so far been filed during the last few yeras for such incidents.















