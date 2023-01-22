High cost of 17 items, freight charge hike behind rise in inflation: CAB

Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) reported that the annual average price inflation in Bangladesh in the recently concluded year 2022 was 11.08 per cent.

About 17 products including rice, flour, pulses, bakery products, sugar, fish, eggs, local poultry, edible oil, imported fruits, tea and coffee, local and imported milk, washing and personal hygiene items and transport costs have directly contributed to the rise in inflation, the agency said.

On Saturday, the 'Results obtained from the main monitoring data of Inflation Pressure CAB in Dhaka Megacity in 2022' was released. For the CAB, the result was prepared by Dr Mahfuz Kabir, Research Director of the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS).

CAB President Golam Rahman, Vice President SM Najer Hossain, General Secretary Advocate Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan, Joint Secretary Dr Md Shahnewaz Chowdhury and Md Qazi Abdul Hannan were also present at the press conference held virtually.

CAB collects monthly price data from 11 markets across Dhaka Megacity (consisting of Dhaka

North and South City Corporations). The daily price monitor released results covering 141 food items, 49 non-food items and 25 services.

Dr Mahfuz Kabir said inflation was at the center of discussion in 2022. According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data, headline inflation reached a record high last year after 2011. Both urban and rural inflations have increased, adding to the plight of low-and middle-income households in Bangladesh. The Ukraine and Russia war has caused economic instability and recession and disrupted global supply chains. High inflationary pressures reduce people's real income and household welfare. This has exacerbated the plight of salaried lower-middle and middle-income families.

He said that the increase in the price of goods and services has contributed the most to the increase in the rate of inflation. Egg, rice, flour, pulses, bakery products, sugar, fish, eggs, local poultry, edible oil, imported fruits, tea/coffee, local and imported milk, cleanliness, washing and personal hygiene items and transport costs.

He said that annual average inflation in Dhaka megacity was higher than the first month of 2022 (11.08 per cent). Although average food inflation was lower than the non-food segment (10.03 and 12.32 per cent respectively), both touched double digits.

However, the average inflationary pressure (9.13 per cent) on the low-income population was lower than that of the general household. Food inflation was lower than annual non-food inflation (10.41 and 7.76 per cent respectively). Although both categories of goods and services were basic in nature. Also the prices of some food items fluctuate due to seasonal effects and the adequacy of supply in the market. The share of non-food goods and services in the consumption basket was lower than that of food products. The rise in prices of non-food items was mostly permanent in nature. Hence non-food inflation was significantly higher than food inflation.

CAB has proposed policy recommendations in the light of analysis of inflation trends. In the recommendations, the CAB said the government has increased support under subsidized food aid and social protection to reduce inflationary pressure on the poor and disadvantaged. But the government should extend social protection schemes in urban areas to protect low and middle income consumers from rising inflationary pressures.

The government has significantly increased OMS activities during Covid-19. which has been extended further in 2022 to protect this consumer group from economic slowdown and inflationary woes. But there is inadequacy of food supply through OMS against extremely high demand and lack of proper monitoring to ensure equitable distribution of OMS food products among the low income population.

The recommendation also states that the OMS scheme should be strengthened with proper monitoring to adequately cover low-income households in times of high inflation. Food assistance should be scaled up to one crore families across Bangladesh with an overarching goal of minimal targeting error. The scope of employment programmes for the poor should also be increased. In addition, food, non-food staples and cash transfer programmes to disadvantaged populations should be scaled up by temporarily extending coverage. As the urban population faces more stress and vulnerability due to inflation than the rural population, more attention should be paid to the urban low-income population by strengthening social protection.

Besides, special social security schemes should be developed for urban lower-middle and middle-income families, so that they can successfully cope with the pressure of inflation. Basic fuel products, especially diesel, may be subsidized again. Because it determines a large part of the cost of irrigation and public and goods transport. Automated pricing and coordination management should be done for other imported energy products. But water, electricity and gas prices should not be increased at the retail or household level in the near future, as the negative impact of the increase in gas prices at the industrial level has already started. Besides, solar irrigation should be rapidly expanded to reduce the cost of food production, said CAB.





















