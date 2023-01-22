DCs want more power, says upcoming confce working paper

Local Members of Parliament (MPs) usually head the management committees of government hospitals at districts and upazila levels. As ex-officio, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts are vice-chairmen of the committee. But, they want to be the head of the committee showing reasons of regular coordination and monitoring activities on overall health management in their areas.

The Deputy Commissioners (DCs) would place the proposal before Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina and other policymakers of the government at the annual DC Conference scheduled to be started from Tuesday (January 24) this year. The three-day conference will be ended on January 26 (Thursday).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the three-day conference at Shapla Hall of her office at 10:00am on Tuesday. Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain will give a welcome speech on the occasion.

In addition to the speech of State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, there will be a video presentation of field administration's innovations, services and development activities. The DCs and Divisional Commissioners will also speak.

The most important part of the conference would be the 'Open Discussion' with the Prime Minister.

In this phase, the DCs and Divisional Commissioners brought up various obstacles and problems including various political pressures to implement the government's decisions and conduct development activities before the Prime Minister.

After hearing the DCs and Divisional Commissioners, the Prime Minister will give necessary directives. Later, the DCs will take part in a photo

session with the Prime Minister and in the evening, a dinner with the Prime Minister will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

After the inauguration, the working sessions related to various ministries and departments will be held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital. The DCs will also participate in the working session with the President, the Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad and the Chief Justice.

The concerned ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers and secretaries would be present in the working sessions related to the ministries and divisions.

The Cabinet Division has already prepared a working paper comprising the proposals of the DCs sent to the division for placing in the conference to draw attention of the policymakers.

According to the working paper, Gopalganj DC Kazi Mahbubul Alam recommended the government to form health management committee in the district and upazila with DC-UNO as its chair.

According to his argument in favour of the proposal, if the health committee is formed under the leadership of DCs and UNOs along with the existing committee, it will be possible to conduct regular coordination and monitoring activities on overall health management.

However, many others DCs like DC of Gopalganj have sent many proposals to increase their authority in the field administration. For example, the Patuakhali DC Shariful Islam has suggested giving the DCs the power to spend in the development of the administration from the allocation of revenue sector.

Citing the logic on the proposal, he said that various upazila assistant commissioner (land) offices and union land offices are being constructed by Public Works department (PWD) and the Local Government Engineering Departments (LGED). But, the DCs or their representatives are not involved in the process of project taking, preparation of estimates, approval, tender process and implementation.

The officials of the PWD and LGED prepare the projects in accordance with their wishes and implement them in their own way. There is also no required monitoring from the concerned departments. In most cases, they failed to implement the project on time. The concerned contractor gets 100 per cent of the bill even if the work is not completed. The government money is being wasted by revising the projects.

Joypurhat DC Salehin Tanveer Gazi sent a proposal seeking the power to cancel the acceptance document of Khas land settlement. Mymensingh DC Mostafizur Rahman proposed to increase the financial capacity of DC's LA contingency sector expenditure.

Magura DC Mohammad Abu Naser Baig proposed to conduct works in local survey and settlement offices coordinating with the DC offices round-the-clock to facilitate the work smoothly.

Gazipur DC Anisur Rahman proposed to take DC's permission for allocating the lands acquired or allocated in the name of government institutions against any one.

Kishoreganj DC Abul Kalam Azad proposed to take necessary measures to ensure safety and security of ADCs and ACs land in the district and upazila. Currently, there are 62 subjects in the general functions of the DCs. There are several committees and sub-committees for those. The committees are headed by DC.

Besides, the DCs have many proposals related to public interest in this conference. Among these, Kurigram DC Mohammad Saidul Arif proposed to cancel the spouse quota in government primary school teacher recruitment. He claimed that it will stop weak candidates from becoming teachers in the schools and standard of education will increase and the policy of employment for every family will be successful. Mymensingh DC Mostafizur also proposed the formation of a land survey appeal tribunal to protect government properties from the illegal grabbers or frauds.

Moulvibazar DC Mir Nahid Ahsan proposed to create opportunity to the prisoners to talk with their relatives on video call.

Kishoreganj DC Abul Kalam Azad proposed to create a central online database containing information of all Khas lands across the country. He also recommended preparing a central database of 'A' gazetted vested properties across the country. Narsingdi DC Abu Naeem Mohammad Maruf Khan demanded allocation of money from the Land Ministry to handle cases of government interest. Gopalganj DC Kazi Mahbubul Alam also asked for budget allocation for conservation of Khas lands.

Magura DC Naser Baig proposed for enlisting the abandoned or unused land of the Bangladesh Water Development Board, Ministry of Agriculture and Railway Department as khas land.

Cumilla DC Shamim Alam proposed for creating post of security guard in the municipal and union land offices.

Jhenaidah DC Monira Begum proposed to formulate a code of conduct to prevent private MPO teachers from politics.

She claimed that it will be possible to discourage teachers from taking political benefits from the teaching profession. Along with teaching, the tendency to engage in multiple professions including contractor, journalism and many other professions must teachers prevented. It will make them sincere in teaching in the classroom. It will be possible to make positive changes in education sector by improving the quality of students' studies. Bhola DC Taufiq E Elahi Chowdhury proposed to build Shaheed Minar in all secondary schools under the educational institution's own management.

Kishoreganj DC Abul Kalam Azad proposed that summer vacation should be given from April 25 to May 12 in the schools of Haor region. Now, the secondary schools are giving the vacation from July 3 to 19 and the primary schools from June 28 to July 16. Since the rainy season starts that time, it's difficult for the teachers and students to go to and from school by boat or on foot. They will benefit if they get a holiday at the proposed time.

Madaripur DC Rahima Khatun proposed to give copies of all types of letters issued by higher offices related to educational institutions to the DCs and UNOs.

Naogaon DC Khalid Mehedi Hasan proposed to establish a separate 'Directorate of Secondary Education' while DC Shaheen Imran proposed for establishing a Marine University in Cox's Bazar.















