Sunday, 22 January, 2023, 12:25 PM
Maintaining law and order in Rohingya camps a challenging task: Shahriar

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Diplomatic Correspondent

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Saturday that it is one of the most challenging tasks for the law enforcement agencies to deal with the safety and security issues of the Rohingyas and host community in Cox's Bazar.
 "RAB, police or any other agencies tasked to keep law and order, are facing huge challenges, and their role should not be undermined," the State Minister said referring to various criminal activities in the camps and assured of taking appropriate steps to maintain law and order there.  
He was speaking as the chief guest at a senior level dialogue on "Bangladesh and the Indo-Pacific Collaboration: Priority Issues and Concerns" at a city hotel, he said the sustained diplomatic efforts by the government helped the Rohingya issue keep alive.
Bangladesh Center for Indo Pacific Affairs and Department of International Relations, Jahangirnagar University, hosted the dialogue moderated by Bangladesh Center for Indo-Pacific Affairs Executive Director Professor Shahab Enam Khan.



