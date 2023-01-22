Video
Journo’s decomposed body found in his flat at Pallabi

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Financial Express news consultant Biplab Zaman was found dead at his rented home at Pallabi in the capital on Saturday evening.
Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner Nazmul Ahsan Firoz of Pallabi zone told the Daily Observer  that they recovered the decomposed body of 60-year-old Biplab Zaman from his rented house on the fourth floor of an apartment in section 11 of Pallabi.
Following the locals allegation that bad odour was coming out of the apartment, the police was informed.
Later police broke open the door of his room on the fourth floor of the building in the Journalist Colony in Mirpur and recovered the body lying in the balcony, said Nazmul Ahsan.
The door was locked from inside and police found all his belongings intact inside the room.
Zaman rented the flat, owned by one of his former colleagues at the newspaper, two years ago. He used to live alone. Concerned over his well-being, his colleagues contacted with the house owner as Zaman was absent from the office for the last seven days, the ADC said. The house owner then informed police as Zaman did not respond.
After primary investigation, police officials suspected it as a case of natural death. Crime Scene Unit of Criminal Investigation Department has collected evidence from the spot.


