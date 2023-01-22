Schoolboy tortured over alleged theft in Magura

MAGURA, Jan 21: A man has reportedly tortured a sixth-grader by driving a nail into his leg over an alleged theft in Magura's Salikha Upazila.

The incident occurred in Talkhari Union's Chhandara village on Friday, said Salikha Police Station chief Md Bisharul Islam.

Police rescued the 12-year-old and immediately took him to Salikha Upazila Health Complex, according to his family. The victim's father said his son went to the local mosque to say Juma prayers when a local trader abducted him and tortured him on suspicion of theft. The family later rescued the boy with the police's assistance.

"Thieves had stolen some goods from Hasan's shop at the Chhandara intersection several days ago. He tortured the boy over the alleged theft by putting a nail in his leg and beating him with a hammer," the victim's uncle said.

















