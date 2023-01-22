BNP conspiring against country: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday alleged that BNP was constantly conspiring to get foreign countries to impose sanctions on the people of the country.

He said, "They hired lobbyist firms spending millions of dollars to malign the country to foreign masters. They are continuously hatching conspiracy to get foreign countries impose sanctions against the people of the country with false and fabricated information."

He made the allegation in a statement in which he also condemned the statements of BNP leaders including Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir as 'targeted and misguided'.

He said, "After being repeatedly rejected in the elections, BNP is now desperate to seize power using unconstitutional means through assassinations, coups and conspiracies. They are spending millions of dollars to hire lobbyist firms abroad to malign the country. He alleged that BNP's corrupt leadership runs the party sitting abroad using remote control to incite their activists to carry out sabotage.

But their conspiracies had been exposed to the people of the world as well as the country, he said, adding, the truth has become apparent. "So BNP leaders have become disoriented," he said.

"BNP-Jamaat, the sponsors of Bangabandhu's murderer and war criminals, don't want welfare of the people. That's why, democracy, development and progress in the country are not visible to them. IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Monsio Sayeh praised the economic progress, social development, poverty alleviation and improvement in quality of people's life achieved by Bangladesh under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina for more than a decade, he said.

He said, "Due to the war in Europe, the global supply system of oil and gas has collapsed. Due to this, the price of oil and gas has increased around the world. Electricity price in the United States has increased by three-quarters. And in the UK it has increased by six and half times."

"The Bangladesh government provides Tk three per unit of electricity production on average. PDB is paid Tk 40,000 crore as subsidy annually. Despite the hardships of the people, the government became helpless and increased the price of electricity," he said.

He said, "We expect responsible behavior from BNP as a political party. Urge them to prepare for the coming election without spreading false propaganda and rumors against the government for political gains. Constitutionally, the power of the state can be changed only through elections."

'The government will not look for escape routes,' he said in protesting against Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement.


















