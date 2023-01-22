PM to address public meeting in Rajshshi on Jan 29

The ruling Awami League (AL) will hold a public meeting at the historic Madrasa ground in Rajshahi on January 29. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to be present as the chief guest.

Rajshahi district and city units of AL have taken various initiatives to gather thousands of people in the upcoming public meeting. Leaders and activists of AL and affiliated organizations are conducting separate campaigns to make the public meeting successful. The festive mood is prevailing throughout Rajshahi.

Visiting the Rajshahi city, it was seen that the entire city is being decorated around this public meeting of the head of government. The main entrances and important points including Katakhali, Talaimari, Bhadra, Shiroil, Gorhanga Shaheed Kamaruzzaman Chatter, Saheb Bazar Zero Point, Kumarpara Nagar Awami League Office, C&B Junction, Court, Lakshipur, Kashiadanga, Baharampur, Nohata Airport and Am Chatter of the city are being decorated with constructing gateways and populous points with lovely bouquet. Visible points on the roads are decorated with colorful banners and festoons. And in these banners and festoons, various development images of the government have been presented.

















