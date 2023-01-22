

Kids Time Fair held

The two-day long fair, organised by Kids Time, was open to every child. There were day-long events and activities like - puppet shows, magic shows and storytelling sessions.

The theme of the fair was 'creativity'. It was the third edition of the fair after 2018 and 2019.

Kids Time Fair 2023, an event for children, ended yesterday at Bangladesh Shishu Academy premises in the city.