BD logs 17 more covid cases, zero death

Bangladesh reported 17 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the new number, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,433, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity increased to 0.54 percent from Friday's 0.41 percent as 3,134 samples were tested. The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent while the recovery rate rose to 97.71 percent. UNB















