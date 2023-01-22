Journalism Deptt river cruise, AGM on Feb 10  

Dhaka University Mass Communication and Journalism Alumni Association's Annual General Meeting-2023 and river cruise will be held on February 10.

Professor AAMS Arefin Siddique former DU Vice-Chancellor and chief sponsor of Mass Communication and Journalism Alumni Association along with teachers, journalists, former students of the department working in various professions and their family members and current students of the department will participate in this event.

All members of alumni association are requested to contact Asim Kumar Das (Divisional Office) 01783354747 by February 05 for registration or Rezaul Hasan Akahnd (Seminar Library) 01811258787, and Tariqul Islam Khan Rabin, 01712163434.











