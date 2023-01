BRiCM seminar held

BRiCM organised seminar on "Attaining international standard in chemical measurements: BRiCM's pursuit" in its auditorium on Saturday.

Honorable Planning Minister M A Mannan MP graced the programme as chief guest. S & T Senior Secretary Ziaul Hasan ndc and Commerce Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh attended the seminar as special guests, while CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Javed Akhter and MD of Pran group Md Eleash Mridha were honorable guests. The seminar was chaired by DG of BRiCM Dr Mala Khan.