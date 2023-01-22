37,574 join as pry asst teachers today

A total of 37,574 candidates, who have received the appointment letter for the post of assistant teacher in government primary schools countrywide, were asked to join today at their respective district's primary education office.

The candidates must bring three documents while joining. The documents include: two copies of joining letter as per sample given on the website of Primary Education Office, an undertaking in non-judicial stamp worth Tk 300 and an attested photocopy of the appointment letter, said a press release.

Earlier, the result of the recruitment examination-2020 of the assistant teachers for the government primary schools was published on December 14 last year with the name of 37 thousand 574 selected candidates.


















