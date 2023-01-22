Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 January, 2023, 12:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

37,574 join as pry asst teachers today

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

A total of 37,574 candidates, who have received the appointment letter for the post of assistant teacher in government primary schools countrywide, were asked to join today at their respective district's primary education office.
The candidates must bring three documents while joining. The documents include: two copies of joining letter as per sample given on the website of Primary Education Office, an undertaking in non-judicial stamp worth Tk 300 and an attested photocopy of the appointment letter, said a press release.
Earlier, the result of the recruitment examination-2020 of the assistant teachers for the government primary schools was published on December 14 last year with the name of 37 thousand 574 selected candidates.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kids Time Fair held
BD logs 17 more covid cases, zero death
Journalism Deptt river cruise, AGM on Feb 10  
BRiCM seminar held
Farooki's 'Shonibar Bikel' gets greenlight for nationwide release after four years
AL leader blamed for teacher assult
37,574 join as pry asst teachers today
Speaker for youths’ role in building ‘Sonar Bangla’, ‘Smart Bangladesh’


Latest News
Security guard killed in accident, RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway
Fugitive convict held in Bogura
Youth commits suicide in Jashore
Kurigram AL leader relieved from party post over assaulting headmaster
3 teenage friends crushed under train in B'baria, one dies on spot
AL withdraws suspension ban on Gazipur mayor Jahangir
Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world this morning
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
Aldrin, 2nd man on the Moon, marries on 93rd birthday
Student killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Most Read News
Student killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Bid to abduct 2 people on flyover: RAB man among three arrested
Govt's coffer is empty, employees won't get salaries: Gayeshwar
PCIU Spring 2023 Orientation held in Chattogram
No anti-Islamic content in new textbook: Dipu Moni
Philippine bank appeals US court loss to Bangladesh
2nd phase of Ijtema: Four die in one day
Traffic movement on few roads to remain closed for Sunday
Cost of living in Dhaka increased by 11.08 percent in 2022: CAB
Journalist Biplab Zaman found dead in his flat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft