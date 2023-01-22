Video
Speaker for youths’ role in building ‘Sonar Bangla’, ‘Smart Bangladesh’

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Saturday highlighted the role of youths in building 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
"The youth are the life force of society and future leaders of the country. Bangabandhu's dream - 'Sonar Bangla' and 'Smart Bangladesh' - will be established by developing the country's youths," she said.
She made the remarks while attending the 'Scholarship Program 2022' organized by Prime Bank Foundation at La M,ridien hotel in the capital on Saturday, said a press release.
The speaker said that Prime Bank Foundation is ensuring higher education of students through the great initiative of providing scholarships, which is commendable.
"Bangladesh is now enjoying the benefits of the demographic dividend. This investment in education sector is indeed a timely action. The government is very serious about increasing the allocation in the education sector," she said.
Dr Shirin said, "The Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had called upon the young generation to get engaged in the reconstruction of the war-torn country. In continuance to his actions, unprecedented development of Bangladesh in the field of education has been achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Currently, record progress in women's education is noticeable. The participation of women in medical education has increased significantly. "
"Stipend money is reaching the mobile phones of students' mothers. Today, the progress in the education sector of this country is being lauded around the world," the speaker said, urging everyone to work together to provide world-class education to the students.
She also said that the government is working to ensure inclusive economic growth and is committed to implement economic plans and policies inclusive of backward communities besides adopting farmer-friendly and women and child-friendly programs.    BSS


