

Smart curriculum to be launched at BDU soon: VC

"A smart curriculum is being prepared for the students of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University (BDU) with the aim of building a 'Smart Bangladesh'," he said.

Dr Mahfuzul Islam said this while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop titled 'Curriculum Development' organised by the university at its administrative building in Kaliakair of Gazipur, a press release said here.

On the occasion, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Mahbubul Alam Joarder and Treasurer Professor Dr Anwar Hossain were also present.

The VC said: "Within the next four years, I want to make the university as one of the best universities in the country. For that, the university is going to formulate a modern and smart curriculum to develop the young generation as skilled human resources and entrepreneurs in order to ensure Bangladesh's participation in the fifth industrial revolution." BSS

















