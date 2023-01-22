Video
Nawaz to handpick candidates for next polls: Sanaullah

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

LONDON, Jan 21: As PML-N eagerly awaits the impending return of the party's supreme leader Nawaz Sharif to provide impetus to its electoral campaign, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday hinted that Sharif will return and personally pick candidates for the polls.
After the second day of meetings at Stanhope House, the interior minister told reporters the legal formalities for the party leader's return are almost done and he will himself interview PML-N's candidates in person.
"PML-N will participate in the upcoming election with full enthusiasm. The initial preparations have started, and [harif] has held consultations in the UK and Pakistan," the minister said.
He added a parliamentary board is being finalised and people will be invited to apply to the board.
The minister said Sharif will chair the board's meetings in Pakistan.
"Just like in the 2013 and 2018 elections where he [Sharif] interviewed each candidate in himself, he will do the same for the next election."
He added when Sharif will lead the election campaign, some federal ministers will resign to join him and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the campaign.
As per the law, serving federal or provincial ministers cannot participate in electoral campaigns.
Ms Nawaz, who was recently appointed the party's chief organiser, is scheduled to depart from London for Pakistan on January 27, after which she will kick off political activities from Feb 1, the minister said.
When asked about the date of Sharif's return, the minister said, "[U]ltimately, it is his decision that he comes to Lahore." However, he refrained from providing any date.
He however added that whenever the PML-N supremo returned, his welcome would be "historic".
"On that day, the propaganda being spread about Punjab will be exposed. There will be rallies in every division."
The timing of the announcement, after a string of meetings with Sharif, has added to the speculation that his return was, at long last, on the cards.
The party leadership in Pakistan feels it is critical for him to return to Pakistan as his absence has hurt the party and given his key opponent, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, a clear advantage.
Many feel Sharif's return will give the party a much-needed boost and reinvigorate what was once a PML-N stronghold in Punjab, as well as send a signal to those electables who are hedging their bets.
The announcement came days after the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies were dissolved, leading to the likelihood of elections in the provinces in March or April.    DAWN











