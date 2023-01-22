Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 January, 2023, 12:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Over 300 ex judges, bureaucrats, veterans slam BBC over documentary on Modi

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

NEW DELHI, Jan 21: A group of 302 former judges, ex-bureaucrats and veterans on Saturday slammed a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "motivated charge sheet against our leader, a fellow Indian and a patriot" and a reflection of its "dyed-in-the-wool negativity and unrelenting prejudice".
They claimed it is the archetype of past British imperialism in India setting itself up as both judge and jury to resurrect Hindu-Muslim tensions that were overwhelmingly the creation of the British Raj policy of divide and rule.
The two-part BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Modi was the chief minister of the state.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary, according to sources.
This documentary is not a neutral critique and is not about exercising creative freedom or a divergent, anti-establishment point of view, a statement signed by 13 former judges, 133 ex-bureaucrats, including diplomats, and 156 veterans said.
"Not only is the BBC series, judging from what we have seen of it so far, based on delusional and evidently lopsided reporting, but it presumes to question the very basis of the 75-year-old edifice of India's existence as an independent, democratic nation, a nation which functions according to the will of the people of India," it said.
Former Rajasthan High Court chief justice Anil Deo Singh, former home secretary L C Goyal, former foreign secretary Shashank, former RAW chief Sanjeev Tripathi and former NIA director Yogesh Chander Modi are among the signatories to the letter.
"BBC's 'India: The Modi Question': Delusions of British Imperial Resurrection? Not this time. Not with our leader. Not with India. Never on our watch," they said.
Their statement added, "Regardless of whom you, as an individual Indian, might have voted for, the Prime Minister of India is the Prime Minister of your country, our country. We cannot allow just about anyone to run amok with their deliberate bias, their vacuous reasoning.... " Their statement alleged that the BBC series reeks of motivated distortion that is "as mind-numbingly unsubstantiated as it is nefarious".    PTI













« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Buzz Aldrin, second man on the Moon, marries on 93rd birthday
Nawaz to handpick candidates for next polls: Sanaullah
Over 300 ex judges, bureaucrats, veterans slam BBC over documentary on Modi
Members of the Yuva Parivar Sewa Samiti (YPSS)
7 Injured in twin Jammu blasts amid high alert for Rahul’s yatra
Thousands protest against Spanish govt in Madrid
Turkey cancels Sweden minister visit over planned protest
Allies offer more weapons to Ukraine, but no decisions made on tanks


Latest News
Security guard killed in accident, RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway
Fugitive convict held in Bogura
Youth commits suicide in Jashore
Kurigram AL leader relieved from party post over assaulting headmaster
3 teenage friends crushed under train in B'baria, one dies on spot
AL withdraws suspension ban on Gazipur mayor Jahangir
Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world this morning
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
Aldrin, 2nd man on the Moon, marries on 93rd birthday
Student killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Most Read News
Student killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Bid to abduct 2 people on flyover: RAB man among three arrested
Govt's coffer is empty, employees won't get salaries: Gayeshwar
PCIU Spring 2023 Orientation held in Chattogram
No anti-Islamic content in new textbook: Dipu Moni
Philippine bank appeals US court loss to Bangladesh
2nd phase of Ijtema: Four die in one day
Traffic movement on few roads to remain closed for Sunday
Cost of living in Dhaka increased by 11.08 percent in 2022: CAB
Journalist Biplab Zaman found dead in his flat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft