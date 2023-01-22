Video
Sunday, 22 January, 2023
Foreign News

Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand PM

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

AUCKLAND, Jan 21: New Zealand's former Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins will replace Jacinda Ardern as prime minister after receiving the only nomination from fellow MPs, the ruling Labour Party said Saturday.
The 44-year-old senior politician must be formally endorsed by the party's caucus on Sunday to take over as the country's 41st prime minister, after Ardern's shock resignation on Thursday.
"The Labour Party caucus will meet at 1pm on Sunday to endorse the nomination and confirm Chris Hipkins as Party Leader," said a statement by senior Labour Party member Duncan Webb.
As leader of the governing Labour Party he will also become prime minister.
Hipkins, currently the police and education minister, will take his party into an uphill battle to win general elections in October, as it lags in latest opinion polls.
Ardern, a global figurehead for progressive politics, stunned New Zealand announcing her abrupt exit from office, less than three years after securing a second term in a landslide election win.
The 42-year-old -- who steered the country through natural disasters, the Covid pandemic, and its worst-ever terror attack -- said she no longer had "enough in the tank".
Ardern said her decision to step down was "tinged with sadness" but after having made the announcement she had "slept well for the first time in a long time".
    AFP









