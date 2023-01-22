Russia says held air defence training in Moscow region

MOSCOW, Jan 21: The Russian defence ministry said Saturday that it held a training exercise on repelling air attacks in the Moscow region.

"In the Moscow region, a training session was held with the personnel of the anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Western Military District on repelling air attacks on important military industrial and administrative facilities," the ministry said in a statement.

It said a S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was involved in the training as combat was simulated.

"As they marched, soldiers repelled an attack by a mock enemy sabotage group on a military convoy," the statement said.

"Under the cover of a smoke screen, the air defence convoy was able to get out of the attack and continue fulfilling its tasks."

The ministry said 150 soldiers took part in the exercises. AFP















