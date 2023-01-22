Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 January, 2023, 12:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Russia says held air defence training in Moscow region

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

MOSCOW, Jan 21: The Russian defence ministry said Saturday that it held a training exercise on repelling air attacks in the Moscow region.
"In the Moscow region, a training session was held with the personnel of the anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Western Military District on repelling air attacks on important military industrial and administrative facilities," the ministry said in a statement.
It said a S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was involved in the training as combat was simulated.
"As they marched, soldiers repelled an attack by a mock enemy sabotage group on a military convoy," the statement said.
"Under the cover of a smoke screen, the air defence convoy was able to get out of the attack and continue fulfilling its tasks."
The ministry said 150 soldiers took part in the       exercises.     AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Origins of plague could have emerged centuries before outbreaks, new study suggests
Blinken sees lower US tensions with China but risks on Taiwan
Russia says held air defence training in Moscow region
Ukraine should focus on preparing offensive, not Bakhmut battle: US official
US, Africa histories ‘intimately connected’ by slavery: Yellen
Lion dancers perform on the eve of lunar new year
Arizona dismantles shipping container wall on US-Mexico border
Trade unions stage an anti-government protest to propose tax reforms against Sri Lanka


Latest News
Security guard killed in accident, RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway
Fugitive convict held in Bogura
Youth commits suicide in Jashore
Kurigram AL leader relieved from party post over assaulting headmaster
3 teenage friends crushed under train in B'baria, one dies on spot
AL withdraws suspension ban on Gazipur mayor Jahangir
Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world this morning
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
Aldrin, 2nd man on the Moon, marries on 93rd birthday
Student killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Most Read News
Student killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Bid to abduct 2 people on flyover: RAB man among three arrested
Govt's coffer is empty, employees won't get salaries: Gayeshwar
PCIU Spring 2023 Orientation held in Chattogram
No anti-Islamic content in new textbook: Dipu Moni
Philippine bank appeals US court loss to Bangladesh
2nd phase of Ijtema: Four die in one day
Traffic movement on few roads to remain closed for Sunday
Cost of living in Dhaka increased by 11.08 percent in 2022: CAB
Journalist Biplab Zaman found dead in his flat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft