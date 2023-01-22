Video
US, Africa histories ‘intimately connected’ by slavery: Yellen

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

DAKAR, Jan 21: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Saturday the histories of the United States and Africa were "intimately connected" by the "tragedy" of slavery, as Washington seeks to strengthen relations with the continent.
Speaking at Goree Island off the Senegalese capital of Dakar, the largest slave trading centre on the African coast, Yellen voiced "an overwhelming sense of sadness and pain thinking about those stolen from their families."
"In both Africa and the United States, even as we have made tremendous strides, we are still living with the brutal consequences of the trans-Atlantic slave trade," she said alongside Goree's Mayor Augustin Senghor.
"Ultimately, Goree Island reminds us that the histories of Africa and America are intimately connected," she added.    AFP


