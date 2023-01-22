Video
Sunday, 22 January, 2023
Arsenal seal swoop for Brighton forward Trossard

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, JAN 21: Mikel Arteta expects Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard to make an immediate impact after the Belgium forward signed from Brighton for a reported £27 million ($33 million) on Friday.
Trossard agreed a "long-term" contract as Arsenal bolstered their attacking options in their bid to win the title for the first time since 2004.
The 28-year-old could make his debut for Arteta's side, who are five points clear at the top, in Sunday's crucial clash against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. Asked about Trossard's proven Premier League pedigree, Arteta told reporters: "It's very important. We have to think short-term, but as well medium and long-term. He gives us all that. He's a very intelligent player.
"When you look at what he's done in the last few years, he's a player who fits our way of playing. We are happy to have him.    AFP


