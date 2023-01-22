

First ever Women's Corporate Kabaddi begins today

A total of six corporate teams will compete in the double-league event. The participating teams are Dhaka Twelve, Narsingdi Legends, Techno Media, Narayanganj Gladiators, Bengal Warriors, and Matlab Thunders.

After the first round closes on 26 January, the qualifying and eliminating matches will be played on 28 and 29 January. The final will be played on 31 January.

The ten-day corporate league will end with the final and award programme in the evening on 31 January at the same venue.

The Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation (BKF) picked a total of 100 promising players from the previous Under-18 youth Kabaddi in January last year and placed them under a two-month residential training programme. Now, the federation chooses the 76 best players from them and split them into six groups for the corporate tournament.

In this regard, a press meet was held at the Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) in Dhaka on Saturday.















The first edition of the Women's Corporate Kabaddi League is begging today (Sunday) at 6:00 pm at National Kabaddi Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka. The state minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, will inaugurate the event as the chief guest in the evening.A total of six corporate teams will compete in the double-league event. The participating teams are Dhaka Twelve, Narsingdi Legends, Techno Media, Narayanganj Gladiators, Bengal Warriors, and Matlab Thunders.After the first round closes on 26 January, the qualifying and eliminating matches will be played on 28 and 29 January. The final will be played on 31 January.The ten-day corporate league will end with the final and award programme in the evening on 31 January at the same venue.The Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation (BKF) picked a total of 100 promising players from the previous Under-18 youth Kabaddi in January last year and placed them under a two-month residential training programme. Now, the federation chooses the 76 best players from them and split them into six groups for the corporate tournament.In this regard, a press meet was held at the Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) in Dhaka on Saturday.