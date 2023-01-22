Spain court orders Dani Alves remanded in custody on sex assault allegations

BARCELONA, JAN 21: A Spanish court on Friday ordered Brazil defender Dani Alves to be held in custody without bail after he was arrested in Barcelona on allegations he sexually assaulted a woman.

A Barcelona judge took the step after questioning the 39-year-old player regarding "events that allegedly took place at a nightclub," the court said in a statement.

A source close to the dossier said the judge had taken the step -- which was requested by public prosecutors -- because the court considered there was a risk Alves would try to flee.

His club, Mexico's Pumas, announced hours later that it had sacked the player because of what it called "just cause."

Alves, one of football's most successful players, was taken into custody earlier on Friday after being summoned to a Barcelona police station and was then sent before the judge.

Catalonian police said they received a complaint on January 2 from a woman who accused Alves of sexual assault.

The charge of sexual assault in Spain can mean anything from unsolicited and unwanted sexual groping to rape.

While police declined to give details on the case, a source close to the investigation told AFP that Alves is accused of rape.

The woman reiterated her accusation before the judge on Friday, the source added. AFP















