Rohit lauds pace bowlers as India clinch ODI series

RAIPUR, JAN 21: Skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday hailed India's seam bowlers after the hosts hammered New Zealand by eight wickets to clinch the series in the second one-day international.

Pace spearhead Mohammed Shami returned figures of 3-18 to help dismiss the Black Caps for 108 after India elected to bowl first in Raipur.

Rohit made 51 as India romped home in 20.1 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

And the captain said his bowlers had made an impression with their seam movement at home since the recent ODI sweep of Sri Lanka when Mohammed Siraj led the charge with nine wickets.

"These last five games (including three against Sri Lanka), bowlers have really stepped up," Rohit said after the win.

"You expect that kind of bowling, that kind of seam movement outside India. But these guys have got a lot of skills, they have been working on that for all this while and you could see the reward."

Indian pitches are known to be spin-friendly, in contrast to wickets in Australia and England where fast bowlers have a bigger role.

At the toss Rohit took a while to announce his decision to field, and told the presenter he "forgot" about the team call.

But things soon turned serious when Shami struck in the first over and with his fellow quicks had the tourists reeling at 15-5 by the 11th over.

"I feel that the more you work with the ball in practice, the more success will come," said man of the match Shami.


















