Sunday, 22 January, 2023, 12:16 PM
ICC U19 Women\'s T20 World Cup 2023

Tigresses concede five-wicket defeat against South Africa

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Sports Reporter

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023
Bangladesh Under-19 Women's Cricket team lost their first super-six match of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 against hosts South Africa girls by five wickets on Saturday despite Rabeya's brilliant bowling spell.
Winning the toss at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, the Tigresses elected to bat first but lost the wicket of opener Misty Shaha within powerplay. Bangladesh top order whiffers got start but got out soon after getting set. Misty departed on 12 off 14. Another opener Afia Prottasha collected 21 off 33 balls. Dilara Akter, Shorna Akter and Sumaya Akter got out on 17, 20 and 24 runs respectively while Marufa Akter had gone for a duck. Rabeya Khan was batting on eight as Bangladesh posted mediocre 106 runs on the board losing six wickets.
Kayla Reyneke hauled four wickets for 19 runs while Jemma Botha and Miane Smit shared the rest between them.
Chasing 107-run target, Proteas reached on 108 for five with seven ball to go despite they lost top four batters within 33 runs. Elandri Janse van Rensburg    got out on two, Simone Lourens on 26, Reyneke on four, Smit for not. But 70-run 5th wicket partnership between Madison Landsman and Karabo Meso pulled the hosts from the disaster and laid the winning foundation. Landsman was dismissed on 37 off 38 while Meso remained unbeaten on 32 off 30 balls. Oluhle Siyo was batting on one as the hommies wrapped up the game keeping five wickets at hand.
Rabeya Khan clinched three wickets for 18 and skipper Disha Biswas took one for 16 runs.
Bangladesh will engage with the UAE in the next super-six match on
January 25.


« PreviousNext »

