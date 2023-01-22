BCB name 21 cricketers for new central contract



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced 21 names for the National Players' Contract for the period of January 1 to December 31, 2023 with four changes and two newbie.Wicketkeeper batter Zakir Hasan, who made his debut couple of months back against India at home, scored 186 runs in the two-match series with a fifty and a century, got immediate reward as Test specialist. Pace-bowling Hasan Mahmud is considered as T20i specialist, who impressed with white ball since his debut in 2020 also came under BCB's contract for the first time.Spinning all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat returned in the list but for T20i format only while speedster Syed Khaled Ahmed made come back in red ball game.Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was considered for Test and ODIs in earlier contract, named for all three formats to join with Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das and Taskin Ahmed. In the previous contract, Mushfiqur was the 4th name beside, Shakib, Liton and Taskin to be considered for all the formats. Mushi retired from T20i cricket, hence, he is now considered for Test and ODIs, and thereby, Miraz replaced Mushi.Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal also bid adieu to T20i format is the 2nd player after Mushi to be signed for Test and ODIs while former Bangladesh T20i skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, who took retirement from longer version game, trimmed out from T20i contract as well and is the only player in the list to be contracted for One-dayers only.Najmul Hossain Shanto and Nurul Hasan Sohan both remained in Test and T20i lists despite their poor performances throughout the year while Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman are the names for ODI and T20i formats.Former Test skipper Mominul Haque, who had been dropped from the national squad last year, made his comeback against India and hit a fifty, remained in the contract as Test specialist. Taijul Islam and Ebadot Hossain are two more names to retain contract for red ball affairs.Beside Mosaddek, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan and Hasan Mahmud are the players to be contracted as T20i specialists.Test opener Shadman Islam, T20i opener Naim Sheikh, middle-order batter Yasir Ali Rabbi and top order batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy were trimmed from the previous contract.