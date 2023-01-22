Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 January, 2023, 12:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BCB name 21 cricketers for new central contract

Zakir, Hasan, Khaled, Mosaddek replace Rabbi, Joy, Naim, Shadman

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Sports Reporter

BCB name 21 cricketers for new central contract

BCB name 21 cricketers for new central contract

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced 21 names for the National Players' Contract for the period of January 1 to December 31, 2023 with four changes and two newbie.
Wicketkeeper batter Zakir Hasan, who made his debut couple of months back against India at home, scored 186 runs in the two-match series with a fifty and a century, got immediate reward as Test specialist. Pace-bowling Hasan Mahmud is considered as T20i specialist, who impressed with white ball since his debut in 2020 also came under BCB's contract for the first time.
Spinning all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat returned in the list but for T20i format only while speedster Syed Khaled Ahmed made come back in red ball game.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was considered for Test and ODIs in earlier contract, named for all three formats to join with Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das and Taskin Ahmed. In the previous contract, Mushfiqur was the 4th name beside, Shakib, Liton and Taskin to be considered for all the formats. Mushi retired from T20i cricket, hence, he is now considered for Test and ODIs, and thereby, Miraz replaced Mushi.
BCB name 21 cricketers for new central contract

BCB name 21 cricketers for new central contract

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal also bid adieu to T20i format is the 2nd player after Mushi to be signed for Test and ODIs while former Bangladesh T20i skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, who took retirement from longer version game, trimmed out from T20i contract as well and is the only player in the list to be contracted for One-dayers only.
Najmul Hossain Shanto and Nurul Hasan Sohan both remained in Test and T20i lists despite their poor performances throughout the year while Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman are the names for ODI and T20i formats.
Former Test skipper Mominul Haque, who had been dropped from the national squad last year, made his comeback against India and hit a fifty, remained in the contract as Test specialist. Taijul Islam and Ebadot Hossain are two more names to retain contract for red ball affairs.
Beside Mosaddek, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan and Hasan Mahmud are the players to be contracted as T20i specialists.
Test opener Shadman Islam, T20i opener Naim Sheikh, middle-order batter Yasir Ali Rabbi and top order batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy were trimmed from the previous contract.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern held at RB Leipzig
Iran minister orders probe into sexual assault of teen footballers
Troubled Juventus docked 15 points in suspect transfer trial
Murray's heroic Australian Open run over in round three
Djokovic battles past Dimitrov to stay on course at Australian Open
'Incredible' Odegaard fulfils potential to fuel Arsenal title bid
Arsenal seal swoop for Brighton forward Trossard
First ever Women's Corporate Kabaddi begins today


Latest News
Security guard killed in accident, RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway
Fugitive convict held in Bogura
Youth commits suicide in Jashore
Kurigram AL leader relieved from party post over assaulting headmaster
3 teenage friends crushed under train in B'baria, one dies on spot
AL withdraws suspension ban on Gazipur mayor Jahangir
Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world this morning
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
Aldrin, 2nd man on the Moon, marries on 93rd birthday
Student killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Most Read News
Student killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Bid to abduct 2 people on flyover: RAB man among three arrested
Govt's coffer is empty, employees won't get salaries: Gayeshwar
PCIU Spring 2023 Orientation held in Chattogram
No anti-Islamic content in new textbook: Dipu Moni
Philippine bank appeals US court loss to Bangladesh
2nd phase of Ijtema: Four die in one day
Traffic movement on few roads to remain closed for Sunday
Cost of living in Dhaka increased by 11.08 percent in 2022: CAB
Journalist Biplab Zaman found dead in his flat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft