Sunday, 22 January, 2023, 12:15 PM
TikTok working for user safety in BD

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

TikTok is continuing its efforts towards user safety in Bangladesh as it is set to launch its first-ever offline activation in the country with its Safety Ambassadors Programme.
The Safety Ambassadors Programme is a part of TikTok's goal to foster a safe and welcoming platform for its vibrant, diverse communities. TikTok continues to support an innovative and creative community.
The family-friendly culture, which has led to the platform's popularity, has been possible due to its focus on user protection and safety, says a press release.
With its #SaferTogether initiative, TikTok aims to create awareness of how users can take advantage of the various in-app safety features available at their disposal.
The campaign will be supported by some of Bangladesh's most renowned personalities and creators, such as popular educator Ayman Sadiq, national football team captain Jamal Bhuyan, renowned actress Shabnam Faria, popular content creator Iftekhar Rafsan, former Miss Bangladesh Peya Jannatul and lifestyle influencer Faiza among others, as TikTok's Safety Ambassadors.
The Safety Ambassadors will talk about digital safety and advocate for responsible internet usage on their social media profiles to their followers.
Moreover, the #SaferTogether campaign is another proactive initiative from TikTok, as the global entertainment platform tries to combat the industry-wide issue of online and offline safety of users. The campaign is also a reminder of TikTok's proactive efforts in educating users about safety, misinformation and the power of authentic content.
Previously, TikTok launched the Safety Ambassadors Programme in Bangladesh in October 2021, as renowned personalities Tahsan Khan and Dilara Hanif Purnima became the voices for TikTok's efforts around digital safety awareness. The in-app campaign featured numerous videos covering various educational topics, including digital well-being, trust and safety, and crucial features such as the Family Pairing mode, which allows parents to keep track of their children's activities on the app.
At TikTok, there is a centralised location for safety updates called Safety Centre that provides updated information on all actions that TikTok implements to continuously boost safety and security on the platform. There are resources that are also available to parents and guardians.
TikTok creators and users are encouraged to visit the Safety Centre to stay up-to-date on the latest TikTok safety initiatives.


