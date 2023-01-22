

IHG Hotels & Resorts begins Bangladesh journey

Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts is one of the world's largest premium hotel brands, with more than 400 hotels in major cities and resort locations in 65 countries, sources in hotel business said.

With a deep understanding of the needs of today's global traveller, Crowne Plaza is renowned for its Work/Life blend, encouraging guests to move seamlessly between business and leisure with purposeful multi-functional rooms, flexible workspaces, inspired restaurant and dining experiences and energizing social spaces.

As Dhaka continues to be a sought-after destination for both business and gateway for leisure travellers, IHG has added to the thriving city by opening the first Crowne Plaza hotel in Bangladesh in this truly unique capital city, which is teeming with Bengali cultural traditions, says Indian magazines on hotel business BW Hotelier in its website on Saturday .

With smartly designed social spaces, guestrooms and suites, multitasking guests can easily accomplish what they need to while on the road.

Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan is a 25-minute drive from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and also boasts access to some of the area's most coveted attractions. Being in an affluent neighbourhood and at a convenient distance from the city centre, shopping malls, popular restaurants, the hotel will be a great choice for leisure travellers. As the highly secure zone of Gulshan also houses multiple embassies, expat residential areas, business houses and head offices of Banks, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan will also be an excellent option for guests traveling to Dhaka for business.

Designed for maximum comfort and convenience, 149 state-of-the-art spacious guest rooms and suites feature sleek furnishings, complemented by a full range of amenities.

Inspired restaurants and bar concepts sit at the heart of the hotel. Guest will have an array of choices with experienced chefs creating varied menu across the venues.

The Deli - A fun happy place at lobby level to enjoy bakery and sweet delicacies paired with classic coffee and tea selections. Oasis Lounge - A casual lounge, perfect for conversations along with home-made desserts & drinks.

The Flair - An all-day dining restaurant where diners can savour the delectable flavours of Asian, Indian, and Western cuisines alike. The Beast - A Latin American fine steak lounge on the 26th floor, where guests can enjoy their meal in a warm, wood-panelled dining area overlooking the green and fascinating skyline of Dhaka.

The hotel features an inviting free-form outdoor swimming pool and sundeck with a sunbathing area situated on the rooftop, and hotel gym offers 24-hours fitness with cardio and strength equipment, with personal holistic support.

Banqueting and meeting rooms are also available for a variety of functions, including memorable weddings, social parties, and large business conferences. The meeting facilities include a Ballroom and multiple meeting rooms accommodating anywhere from 150-200 guests. �bwhotelier.com















