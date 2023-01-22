

ERA-InfoTech holds Performance Recognition Day

To encourage Innovative ideas and recognize significant contribution of employees throughout the year, ERA-InfoTech Ltd, arranged "Performance Recognition Day 2022" for its employees recently, says a press release.Nafees Khundker, Chairman of ERA-InfoTech Limited, handed over the crest to the achievers. Md. Serajul Islam, FCMA, Chief Executive Officer, Tauhidul Hoque, Chief Technology Officer along with other officials were present at the ceremony which was held at Corporate Office of the organization, Topkhana Road, Dhaka. Fintech Team, Digital Banking team, ERP Team and Operation Team won the award for their significant contribution in 2022.