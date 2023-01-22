Video
Sunday, 22 January, 2023
Business

Samsung offers Galaxy Tab A at much reduced price

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Equipped with the magnificent performance of a Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor, Dolby Atmos Dual Speakers and a powerful 5,100mAh Battery, the amazing Galaxy Tab A can now be purchased at a steal price of only BDT 8,999; an offer celebrating Samsung's five times Best Mobile Brand Award!
Samsung Galaxy Tab A is a companion that can be taken anywhere - designed to go wherever we go! It is a tablet that excels at all the basics and offers a lot more, says a press release.
Easy to hold and carry, its light and slim body ensure ultimate convenience for everyone. Boasting a large screen, a top-notch display, Dolby Atmos dual speakers and a massive 5,100mAh battery, this tablet redefines entertainment. With a power-packed processor and all the storage anyone may need with 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM, and a 512 GB SD Card slot, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A accounts for an incredibly seamless performance.
Thanks to the amazing price drop, all of these features can be availed at below BDT 10,000! Hence, with Samsung, getting your daily tech necessities met is no heavier on the pocket.
In this regard, Md Muyeedur Rahman, Head of MX Business, said, "Samsung Galaxy Tab A offers all that one may need on their tech device and some more. As a way of giving some love back to our customers, and to celebrate Samsung winning the Number 1 Mobile Handset brand five times in a row, we are offering this device at this price. Moving forward, we will be taking more initiatives to make Samsung's innovation more accessible for all!"
Hence, make no ado and visit your nearest Samsung store or order online at https://www.samsung.com//galaxy-tab-a-black-32gb-sm-t295n/, to get your hands on the Galaxy Tab A at the astonishing price of BDT 8,999.


