Dhaka Bank Managing Director and CEO Emranul Huq handing over c cheque for Tk 3 lakh to Monowara Tamanna, Researcher of Bayanno Bangla Gobeshona Sangshta as financial assistance towards Bayanno Bangla Gobeshona Sangshta for the Research Work on Biography of "Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Renu" under Corporate Social Responsibility at Dhaka Bank Head Office recently. High officials of the Bank and Bayanno Bangla Gobeshona Sangshta are also seen in the picture.