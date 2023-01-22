



[email protected] Limited, the largest nationwide transport (transmission) service provider in Bangladesh, has partnered with Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) to accelerate the conversion of their network to 400G, enabling them to seamlessly deploy an automated transport 5G-ready network across Bangladesh and support increased bandwidth demand from businesses of all sizes. [email protected] is using Cisco platforms for this expansion to enhance and optimize the overall customer experience, becoming the first customer in the country to adopt Cisco's Routed Optical Networking technology, says Washington - based Telecom Reseller.As the world continues to evolve digitally, [email protected] is witnessing disruptive growth and adopting new technology to more efficiently build and cost-effectively manage critical IP networking infrastructure, as well as support future innovations, including the evolution of enterprise services, 5G, and IoT.Additionally, [email protected] aims to optimize its CapEx and OpEx by implementing new architectures on platforms ready for mass-scale networking and through automation. The company is focusing on deploying the Cisco® Network Services Orchestrator (NSO) software platform on its current network as a foundation for infrastructure programmability and automating operations and customer-facing services."This new 400G wavelength network will offer a fourfold increase in maximum data transfer speed compared to 100G, enabling [email protected] to provide stable critical connectivity to our customers. The Cisco Routed Optical Networking solution streamlines and strengthens our network capacity, providing a superior customer experience while also optimizing [email protected] 's capex and opex utilization," Moynul Haque Siddiqui, Chairman, [email protected] told Telecom Reseller.The upgrade to 400G will support the exponential demand for data in Bangladesh by both businesses and consumers, by converging [email protected] 's IP and optical networks onto Cisco's unified platform.In addition to increasing data transfer speed with this collaboration, [email protected] will have the unique ability to enhance capacity while reducing footprint and power for a lower carbon impact. The network modelling of the solution shows up to 40-45% power reduction and real estate optimization. With IOS XR7 modularity, programmability minimizes human intervention during set-up and operation, thus reducing onsite operations. Fewer truck rolls, fewer maintenance windows, less packaging, and more recycling will help [email protected] 's achieve their CO2 emission goals without compromising on technological innovation."Visionary service providers like [email protected] recognize the value of a network that can be scaled in response to the dynamics needs of consumers and businesses. By converging their IP and optical networks, in addition to greater wavelength utilization, [email protected] will be able to optimize their power consumption, resulting in a much lower carbon impact, and streamline their hardware, leading to a reduction of 50% in operational costs. This partnership is a step towards bringing fast, reliable, and sustainable internet services to the people of Bangladesh," said, Anand Bhaskar, Managing Director, Service Provider Business, Cisco India & SAARC. [email protected] has undertaken a project to cover Bangladesh by laying out optical fiber network with a view to facilitate the country's ever-expanding TELCO, ISP, PSTN, BWA (WiMax), and cable TV sector.Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network.