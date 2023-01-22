Video
Citizens Bank signs insurance deal with Guardian Life

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

Citizens Bank signs insurance deal with Guardian Life

Citizens Bank signs insurance deal with Guardian Life

An agreement has been signed between Guardian Life Insurance Ltd and Citizens Bank PLC at Guardian Life's Head Office in Gulshan, Dhaka recently.
Under this agreement, there tail borrowers of Citizens Bank PLC will receive life insurance coverage from Guardian Life, says a press release.
Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, Acting CEO of Guardian Life Insurance Ltd and Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director and CEO of Citizens Bank PLC signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
Ahmed Istiaque Mahmud, Executive Vice President and Head of Bancassurance, Mashfiqur Rahman, Vice President, Bancassurance, Sameeur Rahman Mehdi, Vice President, Bancassurance and other senior Executives from Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Sohag Miah, Head of Retail Business along with other senior officials from Citizens Bank PLC were also present during the signing event.









