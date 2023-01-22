Video
Sunday, 22 January, 2023, 12:12 PM
Home Business

SystemEye launches platform for entrepreneurs

Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

SystemEye launches platform for entrepreneurs

SystemEye launches platform for entrepreneurs

SystemEye Technologies Limited has launched a business solution platform to drive growth in start-ups and conventional businesses.
Officials of the company made the announcement at a press conference at a city hotel recently, said a news release on Saturday.
The platform of SystemEye will provide digital marketing, website development, computer and network devices, digital media buying, and digital content creation on-demand for growth.
The company has been doing various things to make information technology products and services available over the last eleven years. As part of that, the company has served five thousand customers, and by identifying the needs and problems of these customers, the company launched this new combined technology service.
SystemEye founder and chief executive officer Rasel Ahmed said that small and medium entrepreneurs haven't enough tech budgets.  "We have tried to enable new entrepreneurial organisations to adopt integrated technology services within their limited budget," he said.
SystemEye head of operations Ariful Islam said that new entrepreneurs face various challenges while starting a business. "Sometimes, they make wrong decisions. From SystemEye, we provide free tech consultancy to guide new entrepreneurs in the right direction, which plays a special role in growing their business," he said. More details about this new service from SystemEye Technologies is available at www.systemeye.net.


« PreviousNext »

