H R textile Mills holds its 3rd EGM

Sunday, 22 January, 2023, 12:12 PM
Published : Sunday, 22 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
The 3rd Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of H.R. Textile Mills Ltd was held on Digital Platform recently, says a press release.
The meeting was presided over by Professor Dr. Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, Chairman of the board of directors of the company, while Mohammad Abdul Moyeed, Managing Director; Professor   Mohammad Abdul Momen, Directors; Independent Directors Professor Dr. A.H.M. Habibur Rahman and Professor Dr. Md. Zakir Hussain Bhuiyan, Chief Financial Officer Mr. Md. Abu Amar Naheel and Company Secretary Mr. Mohammad Wali Ullah were present.
The Shareholders joined the Meeting virtually. The shareholders have been approved that for raising Paid-up Capital of the company through issuance of Right Share at a ratio of 1:1(R) Share, i.e. 1 (One) Right Share against 1 (One) existing shares held by an individual at an Issue Price of Tk 20 (Taka Twenty) including premium of Tk 10 (Ten) for each Right Share, which has been approved in the 3rd EGM.


